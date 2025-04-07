Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,658.31. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,206 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,141,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,582,722.74. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $548,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 3.27. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

