JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

