KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

