Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.