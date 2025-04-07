Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $17.04 Million Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 259,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Stock Down 4.7 %

ECG stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everus

In other Everus news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of Everus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

