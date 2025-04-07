National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 204,407 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 437.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,407 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

