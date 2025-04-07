National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DaVita by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $149.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.64 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

