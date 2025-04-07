National Bank of Canada FI Buys 10,407 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973,410 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $60.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

