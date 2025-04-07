National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,191 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $163,833,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Moderna by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,455 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after buying an additional 535,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

