National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 6,314.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. Stephens raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $461.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $409.22 and a 1 year high of $614.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 20.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

