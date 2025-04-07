National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.85 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 249,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after buying an additional 97,978 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.