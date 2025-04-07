National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 33,424 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1,989.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,424 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.97 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.