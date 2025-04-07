National Bank of Canada FI Sells 48,657 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,657 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 201,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,646,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,372.16. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,559.20. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

