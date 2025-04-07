OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF Stock Performance
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and a PE ratio of 25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.