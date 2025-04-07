OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF Stock Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and a PE ratio of 25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 May/Nov ETF (SIXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

