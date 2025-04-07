OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,170 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after acquiring an additional 770,017 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 578,522 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,443,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.95 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.53 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.