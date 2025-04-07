OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,219 Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Trading Down 14.8 %
TARK stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.
About Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF
