OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCNR opened at $21.45 on Monday. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

