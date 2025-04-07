OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,637 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 7.5% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.28.

ABNB opened at $106.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $101.46 and a one year high of $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,071,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,160,898.50. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $90,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares in the company, valued at $23,888,697.48. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,031,057 shares of company stock worth $284,446,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

