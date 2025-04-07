OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 53,815 Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOW opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $82.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.87.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

