Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 60,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 331,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 35,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 315,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.33 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

