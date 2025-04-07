Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 34,800 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 175.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. Evercore ISI downgraded ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $1.50 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.66.

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.