Prudential PLC Acquires 528 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,872,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $42,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $12,880,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,303,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $598.17 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $632.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.98.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total value of $615,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

