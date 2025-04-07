Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,262,425,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,363,000 after purchasing an additional 734,210 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,408,000 after buying an additional 449,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after buying an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after buying an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

