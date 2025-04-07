Prudential PLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKF. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,366,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

iShares MSCI BIC ETF stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.42.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.