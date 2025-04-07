Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $346.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.39. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.