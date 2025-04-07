Prudential PLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $444.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.