Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,602 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,353,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after buying an additional 896,188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 445,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,774,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 582,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 384,414 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

