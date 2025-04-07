Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,785 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,066,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,591,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in UBS Group by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,375,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,134 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in UBS Group by 2,927.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,578,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,997 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

