Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of TTD opened at $46.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

