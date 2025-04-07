Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 104,322 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 1,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SEA by 2,163.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,543,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

SE opened at $106.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

