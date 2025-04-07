Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 164,345 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 922.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 671,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 605,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

