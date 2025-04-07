Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 80,005 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 80,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,787,000 after purchasing an additional 927,093 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $47,056,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $42,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,141,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,408,117,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,225,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $133.89 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

