Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $9.59 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,704,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,798,000 after purchasing an additional 346,369 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,643,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $82.60 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.58 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

