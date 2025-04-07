Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 318,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,213 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 214.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 780,760 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 396,319 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 158.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

