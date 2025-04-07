Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 16,116,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 37,141,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,998 shares of company stock worth $1,433,468 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,651 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,474 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,241 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 52.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 24,533 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.