Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 28,849 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $51,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 6.2 %

FIS stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.05.

Get Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.