Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $64,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NVR by 981.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $8,101,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Trading Up 4.3 %

NVR opened at $7,413.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7,000.00 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,407.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8,412.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

