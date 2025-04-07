Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $54,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

NYSE PH opened at $517.00 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $649.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

