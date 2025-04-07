Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.66 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $49,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $38,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $101.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

