Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,118 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $63,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $129.37 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $148.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.