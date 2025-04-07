Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300,595 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Ryanair by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Down 4.3 %

RYAAY stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.