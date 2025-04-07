Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 216.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $163,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.