Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,395 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after buying an additional 846,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 920,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,976 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Down 10.0 %

SEE stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

