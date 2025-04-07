Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,288 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE TFX opened at $131.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.55 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.26. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.