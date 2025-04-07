Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 60.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.8% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.91. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $54.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $557,148.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,844,282.40. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,120. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

