Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,238 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.16 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

