Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 926.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $16,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UI. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at Ubiquiti

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $274.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.91. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.