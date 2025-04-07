Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 397,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 575,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,346,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $6.94 on Monday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TALO

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.