Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,398,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $174,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,604,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $116.95 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

