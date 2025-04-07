Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $180,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ VONV opened at $74.70 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
